Srinagar: Reconstruction of famous Ghanta Ghar in full swing

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 : The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken the initiative to reconstruct the historic Ganta Ghar as part of plans to mould Srinagar into a smart city.

Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Amin Khan, said the renovation is on in full swing and is being done with the latest technology.

"The work of renovation is going on in full swing to make this Ganta Ghar beautiful. It is being renovated with the latest technology. Once renovated, the Ganta Ghar will get new time clocks, new roof decoration, new technology display for important updates and new technology of information where people can see all this information," he said.

Locals appreciated the initiative saying it will attract tourists and boost the economy in the Lal Chowk area.

"Ghanta Ghar is the main attraction for tourists and locals in main Srinagar city. Its reconstruction will enhance tourist inflow, which, in turn, will boost the economy in the Lal chowk area," said a local.

Earlier, on March 31, the Ministry of Urban Development launched the Smart City Mission, wherein 100 cities were selected for renewal and retrofitting to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, provide a decent quality of life to their citizens, and apply smart solutions to improve services and infrastructure.

Major investments valued at around 120 million USD by the government are intended to increase tourism, create infrastructural development, reconstruct and repair of roads, generate employment for local artists, ease the flow of information and for the further beautification of the city.

Speaking to , SMC commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said, "The basic purpose of the Srinagar Smart City Project is to uplift our city. So it becomes better in terms of liveability, economic ability, upgradation of Infrastructure, road improvement, heritage conservation, improvement and rejuvenation of the riverfront. In a broad sense, it is to improve the livability and sustainability of the city."

The largest city and summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar is known worldwide for its gardens, lakes, waterfronts, and nature. However, the city has been due for a facelift. Under the Smart City Project, conservation work targeted many famous tourist attractions in Srinagar, such as Shalimar Bagh, and the Mughal Gardens. Local artists have also been approached for the beautification of roadsides in the city.

Modern techniques utilised under the ongoing Srinagar Smart City Project have helped bypass problems brought on by harsh weather conditions, obstructing the development work.

"There used to be a break of one month or forty days in Kashmir. During this time, no concreting work was done. However, we now do concreting work even in unfavourable weather, using admixtures. It has also helped us save a lot of time," Iftikhar Ahmad Kakroo, chief engineer of SSCP, told .

These major investments, conservation and renovation projects, the development of modern amenities and the initiatives undertaken by local artists will make the lives of the 1.35 million people, who call Srinagar home, easier, and further attract tourists.

