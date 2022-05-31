SSC CPO 2020 result declared for medical test, check details

SSC CPO medical result 2020 for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF exam has been declared by Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can go to the official website ssc.nic.in. to check the results. Earlier, The SSC CPO SI 2020 result for paper 2 has been declared on January 6, 2022 to short-list candidates for the medical exam. A total of 4754 candidates were shortlisted for the exam. Out of which 4321 are male candidates and 433 are females.

Know how to check the results