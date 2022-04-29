SSC English paper leaked in Andhra Pradesh, 12 people arrested

English examination papers were leaked and circulated in Nandyal and Sri Sathya Sai districts in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. According to the reports in inquiry Kurnool, range police arrested 12 people including 9 teachers. Police also arrested a teacher working with the Narayana educational institution. The police filed the case and charged the accused with malpractice.



English question papers were leaked and circulated at the Gandhi memorial high school at Nandikotkur in the Nandyal district. It was also reported that the attender of the school was involved in the malpractice. Not only this but recently Telugu exam papers were also leaked in Kurnool and Chittoor districts on the first day of the SSC examination.



District education officers have ordered an inquiry and the police of two areas are also working on this matter.