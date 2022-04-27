SSC exams commence in Andhra Pradesh from today

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for batch 2022 in Andhra Pradesh started on Wednesday.

"From today onwards, the SSC exams (class 10 boards) are to be started which will conclude on May 9," said a teacher at the exam centre.

Explaining the reformed way of exam conduct, she said that this year the students would have to write answers in a 24-page booklet and no extra sheets will be provided to them.

"As far as NTR district is concerned 176 exam centres have been constituted and 28,680 students are appearing for the exam. We have made all the necessary arrangements for successful conduct by appointing an adequate number of investigators," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

