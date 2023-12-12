Staff Selection Commission recruitment exam 2024: Check eligibility criteria details here

Securing employment in various ministries and departments of the Indian government requires active participation in competitive exams, with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) being a prominent avenue. The SSC conducts various recruitment exams, providing opportunities for thousands of positions each year. Candidates those who starting their engineering preparation to the 10th pass are eligible to apply for Staff Selection Commision exams. Let's delve into key SSC recruitment exams:

1. SSC CGL Exam:

- Conducted for recruiting candidates for Group B and Group C positions across different government departments, ministries, and organizations.

- Successful candidates are appointed to diverse roles within the government structure.

2. SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Exam:

- Aimed at filling positions in various government departments for roles like fitter, plumber, driver, gardener, etc.

- Eligibility ranges from 10th-grade pass to ITI trade holders, and the 10th-grade marks are considered in the evaluation.

3. Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam:

- Conducted for positions like Data Entry Operator (DEO), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA).

- Involves three phases: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3, with a final selection process including typing and skill tests.

4. SSC Constable Exam:

- Recruits for security forces under the Central Government, including Delhi Police, BSF, ITBP, Assam Rifles, and CRPF.

- Open to candidates who have completed the 12th grade, and selected individuals must pass the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).

5. SSC JE Exam (Junior Engineer):

- Conducted for recruiting Junior Engineers in Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical disciplines.

- Eligible candidates hold degrees in Electrical/Civil/Mechanical Engineering from recognized institutions.

These exams play a crucial role in shaping the careers of aspirants seeking government employment. Candidates should stay updated with official announcements on the SSC website (ssc.nic.in) for detailed information and notifications regarding recruitment.