Stalin bats for environment-friendly Tamil society

Chennai, June 4 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to be more conscious about the environment and be environmental friendly.

He was speaking after flagging off 25 e-vehicles that were handed over to Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials as part of the enviornment day celebrations to be held on June 5.

The vehicles, he said, will be pressed into service as part of the measures to reduce carbon footprint and global warming. The state exchequer has spent an amount of Rs 3.42 crore for purchase of 25 e-vehicles, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Stalin also handed over the 'Pasumai' awards for protecting environment to district collectors, Aneesh Shekhar( Madurai), D. Mohan (Villupuram), and B. Murugesh (Tiruvannamalai). The awards were presented as part of the world environment day celebrations.

Stalin also handed over the Pasumai Muthanmayilar awards to 79 institutions that include industries and educational institutions. Cash prizes and mementos were handed over to these institutions for promoting environment and taking initiatives against global warming.

Minister of state for environment and Forest Siva V. Meyyanthan, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, and Principal Secretary environment and Forest, Supriya Sahu were present during the function held in Chennai.

