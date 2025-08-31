Stalin to lead investment conclave in Germany tomorrow

Chennai, Aug 31 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on an official visit to Germany, will lead a high-powered investment conclave in Dusseldorf on September 1 (Monday), where he is scheduled to interact with global investors and industrial leaders.

The conclave is expected to result in key investment announcements and the signing of MoUs aimed at boosting Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth.

According to a statement, Stalin will also hold a series of one-on-one meetings with major companies looking to either set up or expand operations in Tamil Nadu. The conclave forms part of the state government’s strategy to attract large-scale foreign investments and strengthen Tamil Nadu’s position as India’s most industrialised state.

On Sunday, Stalin will preside over a major diaspora event in Dusseldorf. The programme will bring together hundreds of members of the Tamil community from across Europe, with cultural performances organised by Tamil associations. Several Tamil Sangams will also be honoured for their contribution in preserving Tamil identity and promoting the state’s heritage abroad.

The Chief Minister reached Dusseldorf on August 30, marking the beginning of an eight-day tour covering both Germany and the United Kingdom. He was accorded a warm reception at Dusseldorf International Airport by Anja de Werth from the Protocol Division, Consular Affairs, State Chancellery of North Rhine-Westphalia, who represented Minister-President Hendrik Wust.

Senior Indian diplomats, including Abhishek Dubey, Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy of India in Berlin, and Vibha Kant Sharma, Acting Consul General of India in Frankfurt, were also present. In addition, hundreds of diaspora members, including families, community leaders and children, gave Stalin a rousing welcome at the airport, underlining the strong bonds between Tamil Nadu and its overseas communities.

During the Germany leg of his visit, he will also meet Hendrik Wust, Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, with an emphasis on fostering bilateral cooperation between two of the world’s most industrially advanced regions.

Following his engagements in Germany, Stalin will head to the United Kingdom, where he will take part in a series of investor meetings, hold discussions with academic institutions, and engage with Tamil diaspora organisations to further strengthen the state’s global investment and cultural outreach.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor