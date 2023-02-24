Stalin writes to EAM Jaishankar, seeking intervention over attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen

In wake of attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, wrote a letter to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention in the matter.

Addressing the letter to Jaishankar, Stalin wrote, "With a deep sense of anguish, I write this to intimate you about yet another incident of attack by the Sri Lankan Navy on six Indian fishermen on February 23. This happened within a few days after the recent attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by some Sri Lankan nationals on February 15."

The Tamil Nadu CM highlighted the incident where six Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"Six fishermen belonging to Tharangambadi and Mayiladuthurai district had ventured into the sea for fishing on February 21 from the Tharangambadi fishing hamlet. But, as they were engaged in fishing in the traditional sea waters, they were brutally attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel at around 4:30 am on February 23," he stated in the letter.

Stalin further added in the letter stating, "They have also taken away the fishing tools, engine, two batteries and GPS equipment. The five fishermen injured in the attack have been admitted to government hospital, Tharangambadi, for treatment. This attack is a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions."

Further talking about the Sri Lankan Navy, the DMK supremo added, "As you may have observed, the Sri Lankan Navy continues to infringe upon the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay area and causes severe injuries and economic losses to our fishermen frequently. The brazen acts of violence by the Sri Lankan Navy are shocking and condemnable."

He urged Jaishankar to take up the matter with at the 'highest level' through diplomatic channels.

"I also request you to prevail upon them through appropriate diplomatic channels for initiating strong and coordinated efforts at the highest level to stop attacks on our Indian fishermen," Stalin added in the letter.

It is pertinent to mention that the cases of attack by the Sri Lanka pirates have been on the rise for the last six months as an aftermath of the recent economic slowdown in the neighbouring country.

In another incident on February 15, six fishermen-- namely Thiru Murugan, Chinnathambi, Chandru, Madesh, Sivapalan and Akash [all from Nambiar Nagar fishing village of Nagapattinam]-- went fishing at the Indian border southeast of Kodiakkara in the fibre boat when several Sri Lanka pirates at a high speed in four boats jumped in the boat of the victim and attacked them with knives.

( With inputs from ANI )

