Stampede in Jabalpur: 5 Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi's Roadshow in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video)

A stampede occurred after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega road show in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. In the saddening incident, more than 5 people were injured, who have been swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. The reports said that three stages that were set up to control people on both sides of the road, collapsed after Modi supporters started pushing each other and running after the Prime Minister's road show ended.

The reports suggested that there was a narrow space for exit, which led to the stampede.

VIDEO | Several people were injured after a stage collapsed during PM Modi’s roadshow in Jabalpur earlier today. The injured were taken to the hospital. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/MaKCot5cYQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 7, 2024

A massive footfall was witnessed at PM's 1.2 km roadshow that Started from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing to Adi Shankaracharya Crossing in Jabalpur's Gorakhpur. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicked off the party's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a grand roadshow in Jabalpur.In Jabalpur, BJP nominee Ashish Dubey is pitted against Congress' Dinesh Yadav.This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct kicked in.Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

