Stampede Safety Tips: How to Survive and Stay Safe During a Human Crowd Crush
At least 121 people, predominantly women, have died in a tragic crowd crush on Tuesday (July 2) in India’s Hathras district during a religious gathering led by Hindu guru Bhole Baba. This incident highlights the recurring danger of stampedes at large religious events, which can result in severe injuries or fatalities. For those caught in such situations, here are some crucial tips to keep in mind.
Crowd Safety: How to Survive a Stampede
Before the Event:
- Pay Attention: Observe your surroundings, including the layout of large crowds.
- Locate Emergency Exits: Find the nearest exits as soon as you arrive.
- Identify Choke Points: Recognize potential bottlenecks in the venue and avoid them.
- Find Emergency Medical Services: Know where to get medical help on-site if needed.
During the Event:
- Plan a Meeting Spot: Arrange a designated area to meet family or companions if separated.
- Dress Appropriately: Avoid long, flowy clothes or jewelry that could get caught or tangled.
- Wear Comfortable Shoes: Choose footwear that will allow you to move easily and quickly.
- Stay Hydrated: Bring a water bottle and drink plenty of fluids.
- Check the Weather: Be aware of the forecast as sudden weather changes could cause panic among the crowd.