Stampede Safety Tips: How to Survive and Stay Safe During a Human Crowd Crush

At least 121 people, predominantly women, have died in a tragic crowd crush on Tuesday (July 2) in India’s Hathras district during a religious gathering led by Hindu guru Bhole Baba. This incident highlights the recurring danger of stampedes at large religious events, which can result in severe injuries or fatalities. For those caught in such situations, here are some crucial tips to keep in mind.

Crowd Safety: How to Survive a Stampede

Before the Event:

Pay Attention: Observe your surroundings, including the layout of large crowds.

Observe your surroundings, including the layout of large crowds. Locate Emergency Exits : Find the nearest exits as soon as you arrive.

: Find the nearest exits as soon as you arrive. Identify Choke Points : Recognize potential bottlenecks in the venue and avoid them.

: Recognize potential bottlenecks in the venue and avoid them. Find Emergency Medical Services: Know where to get medical help on-site if needed.

Also Read| Hathras Stampede: Cannot Rule Out ‘Big Conspiracy’ Behind the Incident, Says SIT Report

During the Event: