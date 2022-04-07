State govt has taken myriad steps to empower specially-abled children, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that specially-abled children hold immense possibilities. The Assam government has taken several initiatives for their empowerment as they are an important component of the state's human resources.

"I really feel happy to attend the programme which has given me an opportunity to spend time with the pure souls who hold immense potential," CM said.

Speaking at a National Health Fest for Divyang children and athletes on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; 'Return-to-play Inclusion revolution' at Sarusajai Stadium Complex in Guwahati, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state government under Deendayal Divyang Pension Scheme is paying Rs 1,000 per month to more than one lakh beneficiaries.

"Under Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme, several divyang people have been benefitted. Moreover, specially-abled people were given more than 1.20 lakh Unique Disability Identity cards, (UDID) cards in the state. Scholarships were also given to the specially-abled students," CM said.

Chief Minister requested the parents of specially-abled children below six years of age with hearing difficulty to avail the benefits of the state government's special scheme 'Sneha Sparsha' to get a free cochlear implant for their kids to lead a normal life.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately after taking over power, described the specially-abled people as 'Divyangjans'. The specially-abled people are in no way weak as they are indispensable to implementing the government's objective of 'inclusive growth'."

National Health Fest, organized by Special Olympic Bharat in collaboration with Social Welfare Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, is an effort to provide consultations on dental health and other health parameters for people with intellectual disabilities.

The event was organized in 75 cities across the country with the projected participation of more than seventy-five thousand children and athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The event, organized in Guwahati and Jorhat on April 5 and April 7, also provided health consultations and COVID-19 vaccines to specially-abled children.

Referring to the success stories of specially-abled artists like Sudha Chandran, Rabindra Jain, mountaineer Arunima Sinha, Paralympic medal winners Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara, Bhavina Patel and others, CM said that the lives and achievements of these personalities are the testimonies of the indomitable power of specially-abled people.

CM presented mementoes to some specially-abled athletes for their good show in some international events including Olympics.

State Social Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog also spoke on the occasion highlighting various schemes of the Social Welfare Department.

MLA Rangiya Bhabesh Kalita, MLA Palasbari Hemanga Thakuria, Chief Executive Member Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang and many other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

