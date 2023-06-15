"State poll commission bypassing HC order..." says BJP West Bengal chief

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 : West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday criticised the State Election Commission, accusing the poll commission of "bypassing" the Calcutta High Court's decision for the deployment of the central forces in the districts for the panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8.

"This is a horrible situation. It is impossible for elections to be conducted in such a situation. Central forces are needed, even Court believes that. It said that the State Election Commission is bypassing the Court's judgement," Majumdar said while speaking to ANI.

He further slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence in the state during the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls and accused the party of doing "forgery".

"As long as this government exists, it is impossible for the election to be held in a peaceful atmosphere. They know that the public is not with them so they do this forgery every time at the time of the election," the BJP state chief said.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces in all areas declared sensitive by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the polls.

"In areas where Central forces are not deployed, it should be the responsibility of the State Police. SEC should ensure the safety of the polling agents. SEC should and shall consider the requisition of deployment of Central Paramilitary forces for sensitive areas," the court said in its order.

The court, however, refused to consider the PILs seeking an extension of time for filing of nominations for the July 8 panchayat polls in West Bengal and left it to the discretion of the State Election Commission to take a call.

On Thursday, the court ordered the West Bengal Election Commission to request the Centre for the central forces to be deployed in all the districts of the state for the Panchayat elections within 48.

