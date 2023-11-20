State sucking blood of poor unemployed youth: Himachal HC

Shimla, Nov 19 Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday passed an order saying that the state is trying to save money by sucking blood of poor helpless unemployed youth and compelling them to accept any term imposed upon them on seeing a ray of hope for chance to earn something, not for dignified livelihood but for survival.

The order was passed by the division bench of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Sandeep Sharma.

The state has formulated and implemented grant-in-aid to Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Rules of 2006 for providing grant-in-aid to the PTA teachers serving in schools.

However, vide communication dated August 27, 2007, benefit thereof was declared inadmissible to the PTA teachers serving situated in the area of municipal corporations, municipal committees and nagar panchayats.

The court observed that despite repeated directions by the courts to the state to provide regular teachers in the schools, the state, irrespective of persons in power, has failed to follow the directions and to appoint regular teachers.

In compelling circumstances, the PTAs are constrained to engage teacher(s) to save the future of children.

The court found the PTA teachers serving in rural areas or urban areas are one of the same class and the classification amongst them is not intelligible.

The PTA teachers in urban and rural areas are appointed for identical reasons and perform identical jobs with equal degree of accountability and responsibility.

The judges found the classification of PTA teachers discriminatory and one more example of exploitative policies formulated and adopted by the state.

