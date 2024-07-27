States can play active role to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Viksit Bharat@2047 is the ambition of every Indian and the states can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected to the people.

Addressing the 9th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog here, PM Modi said, “This decade is of changes, technological and geopolitical, and also of opportunities. India should grab these opportunities and make our policies conducive to international investments. This is the stepping stone for progress to make India a developed nation.”

The theme of the NITI Aayog meeting is ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, with a central focus on making India a developed nation, and fostering participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and the state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

The Governing Council meeting discussed the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat@2047. Detailed deliberations were also held on the role of the states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy and aims to reach a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 will require a collaborative approach between the Centre and the state governments. The 9th Governing Council Meeting was held to create a roadmap for this vision, fostering teamwork between the Centre and the states as ‘Team India’.

The Governing Council also took up the recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held from December 27-29, 2023.

Under the overarching theme of ‘Ease of Living’, recommendations were made during the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries on five key themes, namely drinking water, electricity, health, schooling, and land and property.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor