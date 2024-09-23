Staving off winter pollution 'biggest challenge', says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai after taking charge

New Delhi, Sep 23 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai took charge of the Environment Ministry on Monday and shed light on the new government's focus and priorities.

He said that the new Cabinet under Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will take forward the work started under AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and hopes to take it to new heights by the next Assembly elections in the city.

Rai, also a close confidante of Kejriwal, spoke to IANS about the new government's roadmap and said that staving off pollution in the city during winters is the biggest challenge of this government.

"We will complete all the pending projects as envisaged and outlined by Arvind Kejriwal government and will undertake new initiatives for building a cleaner, greener and better Delhi. The biggest challenge before us right now is to contain the looming pollution levels during winters. Government will explore all options to resolve this issue. We have held roundtable discussions with seasoned experts and officials regarding this. Most departments have given their inputs on our Winter Action Plan. We will shortly meet the Delhi Chief Secretary to firm up the suggestions and recommendations."

"We are about to launch the Winter Action Plan on September 25. Earlier, it was scheduled for September 26," he added.

Gopal Rai also supported Chief Minister Atishi's decision to keep a chair vacant for Kejriwal in Delhi CM's office and rejected the 'stunt and gimmicks' charges by BJP.

"Everybody knows that Atishi took charge as Delhi CM under highly adverse circumstances," he said referring to Arvind Kejriwal's decision to quit the chair until proven 'innocent' in people's court.

Soon after Atishi took charge as Delhi CM while keeping an empty chair besides her for erstwhile CM Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP mounted scathing criticism of her as well as the AAP leadership for doing 'drama' in full public glare.

Rai also said, "Currently, the big focus of Team Kejriwal is to bring the pending projects to fruition and ensure that all public welfare benefits and facilities keep reaching the city residents, like it was during previous tenures."

"We owe the responsibility to ensure the progress work uninterrupted, till the elections. I am confident that the whole team will make it a success," he added.

