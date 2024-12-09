Step towards visualising dream of developed India: Rajasthan CM as PM opens summit

Jaipur, Dec 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) located at Sitapura. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, while welcoming the PM said that the summit was a step towards visualising his dream of making a developed India.

On this occasion, he took a tour of an exhibition and also made prints on some clothes with blocks.

CM Bhajan lal Sharma presented the PM with a sword made of sandalwood, a symbol of bravery.

Prime Minister Modi reached JECC on Monday morning to inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit where he took a tour of handmade exhibition showcasing the rich history of handmade artistry of the state.

PM Modi reached Jaipur airport at around 10:10 A.M. on Monday and was welcomed by former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, BJP state president Madan Rathore, Haryana incharge Satish Poonia etc among other leaders.

The PM stayed here for about 7 minutes and then left for the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) located at Sitapura.

Soon after reaching JECC, PM took a round of the exhibition which showcased the handmade products and was also seen hand printing on some clothes.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma accompanied him on this occasion.

Further, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma delivered the welcome speech. Speaking on the occasion, he welcomed Modi to the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit and said, "It' a proud day for Rajasthan when this summit is being inaugurated by PM Modi. India is moving ahead towards becoming the third-largest economy under your leadership. The country has touched new heights under your directions.”

“The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit is a step towards visualising your dream of making a developed India. We have brought in new policies and introduced new means for ease of doing business. As many as 33 lakh crore MoUs have been signed before the start of this event,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PM tweeted, "Rajasthan is known for its dynamic people, who are blessed with an immense entrepreneurial spirit. The state offers many investment opportunities. I look forward to taking part in the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit today."

Many well-known industrialists like Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra and Anil Agarwal are also participating in the programme.

Further, Tijara (Alwar) MLA Baba Balak Nath, Khandela (Sikar) MLA Subhash Meel, Sanchore MLA Jivaram Chaudhary, Bikaner West MLA Jetharam Vyas were not allowed entry in the JECC. This left Baba Balak Nath and MLA Subhash Meel infuriated who returned back.

