Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits 85,000 For First Time, Nifty Nears 26,000-Mark

Sensex hit a record 85,000 points for the first time in early trade on Tuesday, September 24. Nifty is also near the 26,000 mark, as the Indian stock market reached an all-time high today after the Federal Reserve cut its interest rate.

BSE Metal index was up 2 percent, while oil and gas and power were up 0.5 percent each. However, the IT index was down 0.5 percent. The top gainers on the Nifty were Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp, and Adani Enterprises, while the top losers were HUL, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Divis Labs, and HDFC Life.

At 9:25 am, the Sensex was trading around 84,850, down approximately 80 points. Meanwhile, NSE's Nifty 50 index was down around 10 points, trading at 25,925. In the pre-open session, the Sensex was near 84,860 points, down by 70 points, while Nifty was at 25,920, down around 18 points. Nifty futures were trading at 25,990 points, with a premium of around 75 points.

On Monday, the Sensex closed with a gain of 384.30 points (0.45%) at 84,928.61 after touching a new all-time high of 84,980.53 points intraday. The Nifty 50 also hit a new intraday record of 25,956 points and closed at 25,939.05, up 148.10 points (0.57%).

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a slight gain of 0.15%, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.28%, and the tech-focused Nasdaq edged up by 0.14%. The Japanese stock market showed positive signs as well, with the Nikkei gaining 1.47% and the Topix increasing by 1% on Monday. South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.6%, and KOSDAQ gained 0.68%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 2.18%, and China's Shanghai Composite gained 1%.