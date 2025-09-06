Stolen during puja: Delhi businessman laments loss of golden ‘kalash’ at Red Fort

New Delhi, Sep 6 In a major security breach, a golden 'kalash' (urn) and other valuables worth about Rs 1.5 crore were stolen during a Jain religious event within the Red Fort premises in the capital. The stolen kalash belonged to Delhi-based businessman Sudhir Kumar Jain, who brought series of precious items for the rituals.

Lamenting his loss, he said that the precious piece of metal belongs to his ancestors, and he was hopeful of getting it back soon, as assured by the Delhi Police.

The theft took place, during the ‘Daslakshan Mahaparv’, a 10-day festival being held at the 15 August Park inside the historic monument. The thief came disguised as a Jain priest and stole the diamond-studded kalash and other valuables, showed the CCTV footage.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:26 a.m., at a time when the organisers were busy welcoming dignitaries, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was present on stage and taking blessings from Jain saints.

CCTV footage shows the suspect, disguised as a Jain priest walking away with a bag likely containing the valuables. The urns were crafted with approximately 760 grams of gold and studded with nearly 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.

Speaking to IANS, Jain expressed his grief over the incident. “This is from my father’s time. I can’t say when this is from. But yes, it is from my family. When people like this worship God, we take it out. It is around 900 grams. You can say it is worth 1 crore today,” he said.

He also recounted the exact timing of the incident, adding, “Very soon, all this (the event) will be completed. The incident took place at 9.26 am. It happened at 10.30 am. Everything is recorded in the police records.”

“Om Birla was on the stage. He was being honoured. He also has faith in God. He was taking the blessings of Muni Shri. He was listening to the discourses when the theft occurred,” he added.

Police have identified the suspect and assured that an arrest will be made soon. The day-light theft has sparked questions over the security arrangements at such high-profile religious gatherings within the Red Fort.

