Stone pelting between two groups in Jamshedpur, police say situation under control now

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], April 10 : Stone pelting broke out between two groups in Jamshedpur on Sunday over the alleged desecration of a religious flag.

According to the officials, the force has also been deployed in the entire area, and a company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) is also deployed.

Informing about the situation in the area, Prabhat Kumar, SSP Jamshedpur said, "The situation is under control. Those who had gathered have been sent home. The force has been deployed in the entire area, a company of RAF is deployed."

"Some people have also been detained," added SSP Kumar.

Vijaya Jadhav, the Deputy Commissioner, East Singhbhum further said, "We are assessing the situation. Communication with peace committee and other stakeholders is being established to bring normalcy."

Jadhav requested the people not be believe in rumours and if they find anything unpleasant they must report it to the police.

"People are requested not to believe any rumours. If they receive any provocative or unpleasant messages, please report to police," said DC Jadhav.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor