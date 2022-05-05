Stone-pelting in Delhi's Welcome area; 3 arrested

An FIR under the section of riots was registered in connection with a quarrel between two groups at New Delhi's Photo Chowk, Welcome said the Delhi police on Thursday.

The police have arrested three people while detained 37 in connection with the incident.

"An FIR under the section of riots has been registered in connection with the quarrel between two groups at Photo Chowk, Welcome. Three people have been arrested and 37 people have been detained. Further investigation is underway", the police said.

According to the police, a quarrel broke out between the children from two communities resulting in stone-pelting.

Soon after receiving information about the incident at around 10 pm on Wednesday night.

"First the quarrel took place between the children, then it spread to the people of two communities," said the police.

"We got info that there was a quarrel between two groups at Photo Chowk Welcome, after which police team reached the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a fight between children while playing in the park," said Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP North East Delhi.

The police official also informed that some miscreants were identified. Action is being taken under IPC and 108 CrPC, said the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor