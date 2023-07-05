Stones pelted at Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: Officials

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 : A stone pelting incident on the newly launched Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express train was reported on Wednesday, officials said.

They said that stones were pelted on Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express at 8.40 am after between the Kadur-Birur section by some unknown persons.

"The outer glass of C5 coach seat numbers 43,44, and the EC-1 coach toilet were damaged," officials said, adding that no person was injured.

The semi-high-speed train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last week of June.

Last month, stones were pelted at the Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train. This was the 7th incident reported since January 2023.

Earlier, in May, a similar incident was reported from Kerala where stones were pelted at Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express.

Earlier, on April 6, a fresh incident of stone pelting was reported at the Vande Bharat Express from Visakhapatnam, informed officials

Again, in January, stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam during maintenance. The glass pane of a coach was damaged near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam.

According to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Anup Kumar Sethupati said, "Some unknown persons pelted stones at Vande Bharat train as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run."

Earlier, on March 12, an incident of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express train was reported from West Bengal in which window panes of a coach of the high-speed train were damaged, Eastern Railway said in a statement.

The incident was reported near Farrakka in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

In January 2023, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed that two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted at the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district. This was the second time in the same month that window panes of the Vande Bharat Express were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor