Stray dog menace continues unabated in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jan 17 The stray dog menace continues to haunt the people of Bhopal with 41 people falling prey to street dogs in Madhya Pradesh's capital city on Tuesday.

Last week, as many as 21 people were bitten by dogs in a day. Also, a seven-month-old infant was recently mauled to death by stray dogs in the city, which prompted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to seek public opinion on the issue.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) maintains that they are doing their best to control the growing dog menace in the city.

To discuss the issue, Mayor Malti Rai on Tuesday held a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Frank Noble A. and other senior officials.

Rai said that the BMC was trying its best to control the dog menace in the city with minimum resources available to them. She claimed that around 20-30 street dogs were being sterilized every day.

She also said that several teams have been deployed to catch street dogs in the city.

The Mayor appealed to people to keep their pet dogs out of public places.

--IANS

