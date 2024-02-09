Stray Dog Menace in India: Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram Calls for National Task Force to Deal With Stray Dog Attacks (Watch Video)

Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram raised the issue of the dog menace in the country, describing several incidents, including deaths caused by stray dog attacks. He also alleged that the Ministry of Animal Husbandry or Ministry of Health does not take responsibility for the stray dog menace.

The Sivaganga MP stated, "Sir, in India, we have 6 crores of stray dogs. We are spending 150 million dollars on rabies vaccines, and 36% of all rabies cases are in India. Recently, in Chennai, one dog bit 29 people, and all were hospitalised. After testing, it was found that the dog had rabies. In Ahmedabad, an industrialist who went for a morning walk, Parkh Desai, was chased by a pack of dogs."

The Lok Sabha speaker then asked him to "state the demand." Chidambaram said, "The demand is that the Ministry of Animal Husbandry or the Ministry of Health does not take responsibility for this, and the local bodies do not have the funds or expertise to implement the Animal Birth Control Rules of 2023 (ABC rules). I demand that the Prime Minister constitute a national task force to fund and deal with the problem."