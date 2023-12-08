Strict decisions have to be taken to uphold dignity of House, says LS Speaker

New Delhi, Dec 8 Initiating the discussion on the Ethics Committee report against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the Indian parliamentary democracy has set high standards in the last 75 years but if some strict decisions have to be taken, they have to be taken to uphold the dignity of House.

Soon after the House assembled at 2 p.m. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion in Lok Sabha for discussion on panel report seeking expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Moitra.

Initiating the discussion on the Ethics Committee report against Moitra over the alleged charges of 'cash for Parliament queries', the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the subject on which discussion will be held today was "painful" for all of us.

"But many times such instances come, when for the House and for nation one to decide," he said.

Birla said that Parliamentary Democracy runs from rules and regulations and in 75 years a high bar of the standard has been set for conducting ourselves.

Birla asserted that the people, who elected us, look up to us that we will work for them, their development and progress, and discuss their issues in the House.

He also said that the parliamentary democracy of India has an identity in the world.

"But sometimes some incidents come when to protect the dignity of the House some decisions are taken. If some strict decisions have to be taken, they have to be taken to uphold the dignity of the House. There is no compromise for maintaining the standard and dignity of the House," he said.

He also said that "it is our duty to protect dignity by maintaining high standards and purity so that no one questions us and hurts the dignity of this House".

