Struggle To Save Water of Tunga Bhadra Reservoir; Action To Install a Temporary Gate

Attempts have been made to save the water of Tunga Bhadra Reservoir which is leaking due to the bursting of the 19th crust gate, and the installation of a temporary gate will start today.If the installation of the temporary gate is successful, a huge amount of water will be saved. Already 22 TMC of water from the reservoir has flowed into the river. It is said that the 19th crust gate of the reservoir has been broken and the work of temporarily installing a new gate here will start later this evening. 20 feet of water has to descend to deepen the temporary crust gate. The water will recede and a temporary gate will be installed. Total 60 feet high, 20 feet wide.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that we will try to ensure that farmers do not suffer.A new gate weighing a ton is being prepared, and since it is not possible to install this huge gate at once, 5 separate 5 feet wide, 12 feet high iron planks are prepared, and as the water rush decreases, one by one planks are lowered from the top of the reservoir by a crane, and a temporary gate is installed by welding. At present, the reservoir has a storage of 1633 feet, and only if the water level drops by at least 20 feet, a temporary gate can be installed. So the water level will decrease later in the evening and the temporary gate will be placed after the water level decreases. The rush of making a new gate: The installation of a new gate to the 19th crust gate which has been removed from the Tungabhadra Reservoir has also been carried out rapidly, and the work is being done by the team of Narayan Engineers, Hindustan Engineers and Jindal experts. Temporary gate installation work has also been done before the installation of a new gate.



