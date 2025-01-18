STT Global Data Centres to invest Rs 3,500 crore in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 18 STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India), a leading provider of data centre solutions, will invest Rs.3,500 crore to set up a data centre campus in Telangana.

The company on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to establish a state-of-the-art data centre campus in Meerkhanpet, Mucherla region of Hyderabad.

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited, a leading AI-ready co-location data centre services provider in India, is a majority-owned subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Singapore.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Telangana’s ITEC and; industry Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, TGIIC VC and MD Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and Bruno Lopez, Group CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), at the STT GDC office in Singapore.

A delegation of the State government headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is currently on a visit to Singapore to invite investments to the state.

“The proposed state-of-the-art AI-ready data centre campus will feature cutting-edge technologies with targeted capacity of up to 100 MW, along with ample scalability for future growth, making it one of the largest data centre projects in the country,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister congratulated STT Global for taking this decision. He exuded confidence that Hyderabad will soon emerge as the capital of data centres.

“This collaboration demonstrates our common goal of promoting economic expansion, generating employment, and constructing a sustainable digital future,” said Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

Welcoming the decision, Sridhar Babu expressed confidence in Hyderabad’s emergence as a major data hub for the world.

“TelanganaRising is clearly unstoppable now. STT GDC’s decision to invest in Telangana is a testament to the state’s robust ecosystem and forward-thinking policies. We are confident that Hyderabad will play a significant role in the ongoing AI-led digital transformation across the globe,” he said.

STT GDC India’s expansion investment in Telangana is part of its broader vision to achieve a design capacity of 1 GW across India in the next decade, with a decadal investment outlook of approximately USD 3.2 billion.

The company currently operates a data centre in HITEC City, Hyderabad, and this new campus will further solidify its presence in the state.

