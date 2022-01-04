Student activist alleges another recruitment scam in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Jan 4 Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, the student activist who recently exposed the Gujarat head clerk recruitment exam paper leak scam, on Tuesday came out with fresh allegations of yet another scam in the recruitment in the state energy department.

Following the allegations, the Gujarat government has ordered an inquiry by a panel headed by the Principal Secretary (Energy and Petrochemicals).

Jadeja has alleged malpractice in various recruitments in the energy department in 2021.

"The persons associated with NSCIT based out of Maharashtra are involved in the scam. A total of Rs 21 lakh was paid for one exam paper, Rs 1 lakh paid in advance and the remaining to be paid after the selection. The epicentres of the scam are Aravalli, Banaskantha, Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts. A person named Ajay Patel, who runs tuition classes in Bayad, is responsible for the scam," Jadeja told the media.

"Similar marks were given in a single sequence and 18 persons from the same village with the same surname were recruited. The recruitment exams for PGVCL, DGVCL and UGVCL are conducted online, in which the answers are leaked from the control room by hacking the computers," Jadeja alleged.

He also claimed that he has authentic evidence in the form of audio and video recordings, and further alleged that malpractices have been prevailing in the recruitment in the energy department since the last three years.

"Dhaval Patel, Kushang Patel, Hitesh Patel, Rajnish Patel, Priyam Patel, Anchal Patel, Rahul Patel, Pradip Patel, Babu Patel, Jigisha Patel and Dhruv Patel are the persons who benefitted from this scam and joined government jobs," Jadeja alleged, as he demanded an unbiased investigation into the matter.

