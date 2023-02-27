Student arrested in UP for taking exam on behalf of younger brother

Unnao, Feb 27 A BA student has been arrested for taking the art paper of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Board examination on behalf of his younger brother in Unnao district.

The accused, identified as Shadab of Sherpur Qalan, said that he appeared for the examination as his younger brother's drawing is "poor".

Shadab reached the examination centre, Shakuntala Devi Kashiram Vidyalaya in Mustafabad, during the first shift.

After about half-an-hour, a static magistrate reached the centre with a team.

During verification, the team found that Shadab was taking the examination in place of the actual candidate, Muqeem.

Shadab told the static magistrate Ram Lakhan that his younger brother's drawing was poor, therefore, he decided to appear on his behalf.

The team handed over Shadab to the police.

After interrogation, a case was registered against Shadab on the complaint of centre in charge Varsharani Mishra.

Inspector, Kotwali, Gyanendra Singh said that the accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint.

"Investigations are underway. The accused has been booked under charges of fraud, impersonation and cheating," the inspector said.

The centre in charge said that efforts were on to find out if Shadab had appeared for any other paper in place of his brother.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage for verification," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor