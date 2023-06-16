Student commits suicide in Kota after failing NEET

Jaipur, June 16 Another student has committed suicide in Kota after failing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The 21-year-old victim, Roshan came from Samastipur in Bihar to study and lived on rent in Kota's Mahavir Nagar area.

Recently he had appeared for the NEET exam but failed.

On Thursday morning, he returned to Kota from Delhi where his uncle stayed and committed suicide.

Police officials said that Roshan was not picking up his phone after after returning to Kota so they asked his younger brother Suman to go and check.

Suman was also staying in Kota but at a different place.

On Thursday evening at around 7 a.m. when Suman went to Roshan's house, he found his brother hanging. He took Roshan to the hospital where the latter was declared brought dead.

Police reached the spot but did not find any suicide note.

According to the family, Roshan had been living in Kota since 2022 and attempted the NEET twice and failed.

His uncle Rajkishore said that Roshan spoke to his mother for the last time at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

