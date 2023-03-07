Student ends life after losing money in Bitcoin

Lucknow, March 7 A second-year B.Com student allegedly hanged himself after losing his Rs 3.5 lakh investment in Bitcoin, a popular cryptocurrency.

The body of the victim, a resident of LDA colony under Sarojini Nagar police station limits, was found hanging from a piece of cloth in his house.

According to the bereaved family, the boy was depressed after losing the money that he had invested in Bitcoin.

"When he asked for his money back, the company representative he was in touch with stopped picking up his calls," said the victim's cousin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor