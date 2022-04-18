Student in Jharkhand dies during an exam due to heat stroke

Zamali Akhtar a 16-year-old boy who was appearing in the state matriculation examination on Saturday died of heat stroke. He was appearing for the exam at Chouparan College in the neighboring Hazaribag district. There he fell unconscious after the paper on Saturday. Police and school authorities immediately rush to him and took him to the government hospital.

However, he was declared dead by a doctor, the doctor said "It's a suspected case of severe heat stroke." Nazir Akhtar, the SDPO of Barhi also gave the same reason for the death of the boy. He said, "His parents didn't allow post-mortem to know the exact cause of death, but going by the circumstantial evidence, it is a case of heat stroke as he was on fast (Roza)."

Not only this but three more students in different centers of Hazaribag district fell unconscious due to heatwaves but no danger declare to them. Deputy commissioner Nancy Sahay on Sunday said that they can't stop the exam but ask officials to do proper arrangements for the students to beat the heat. "I have asked officials to keep emergency medicines and other supplies for the examinees and invigilators from now on," she said.

Meanwhile, many parents have also slammed Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) for conducting the examination in summer.