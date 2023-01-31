Study budget and give viewpoint: PM Modi's advice to Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed faith in the Opposition and said that he is confident that they would present their viewpoint on the budget after studying it closely.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government has only one objective, one motto, one goal, and the central idea of our work culture has been 'India First Citizen First'. Taking forward the same spirit, there will also be a debate during the budget session, and I am sure that all our opposition friends will study the budget very precisely to present their views," PM Modi said ahead of the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament today.

He further exuded confidence that the House will discuss the policy-making of the country appropriately which would be beneficial for it in the long run.

The Budget Session of the Parliament began on January 31, with the customary address by the President to both the Houses, followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey by the Finance Minister.

The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of the budget session every year.

Before the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament, the Prime Minister expressed his faith in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said: "Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, the ray of hope being seen by the world glows brighter-for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations."

He cited the "credible voices from the world of economy" and said that they have brought a positive message ahead of the session.

PM Modi said the maiden inaugural address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of both Houses is a matter of pride for the Constitution.

"The President is going to address a joint session for the first time today. The President's first address to the joint session of Parliament is a matter of pride for our Constitution, and especially for respect of women. The whole world has its eyes on India," he said.

"Our Finance Minister is a woman too. She will present one more budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget," PM Modi added.

The budget session will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and will conclude on April 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor