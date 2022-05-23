Stunt Video: 21-year-old performs stunt on cars in Ajay Devgn style, arrested

In Noida, a 21 year old man performed stunt by standing on the bonnet of two Fortune cars, the young actor was performing stunts in the style of Ajay Devgn.

Noida police took immediate action and arrested the youth.

The video later went viral on social media. The matter came to the notice of the police after the video went viral. After this, the police of Sector-113 police station took this action.

The young man's name is Rajiv and he is 21 years old. He lives in Sorkha village in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Police also seized the vehicle. A video of the accused has also been released on Twitter.

Sharad Kant, in-charge of Sector-113 police station, said, "The man was identified on the basis of the video. He is a resident of Sorkha village and has been arrested. Two SUVs and a motorcycle used to make the video have been seized." . "

Sharad Kanta further said, "The vehicles used during the stunt include Toyota Fortuner and Rajiv's motorcycle. He had bought another Fortuner car from a relative for the video. The young man is not working, but he belongs to a good family. An offense has been filed under the Vehicle Act. "

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh lauded the prompt action of the local police. He also appealed to the parents and guardians of the children and youth to pay attention to them. The commissioner of police has given this advice after several videos and short clips surfaced on social media, in which young boys and girls are seen doing stunts.