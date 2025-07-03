Sub-Inspector Cheated of of ₹22 Lakhs With Promise of ₹2 Crore By Fraudsters Posing as Government Officials

A sub-inspector has filed a complaint with the cybercrime police that crooks posing as senior government officials duped him of ₹22 lakh. The accused lured him with the promise of facilitating an illegal ₹2 crore transaction. The fraudsters convinced the sub-inspector over phone calls and digital messages, masquerading as officials with powerful government connections.

Believing the deal to be lucrative, Mahendran transferred ₹22 lakh in multiple transactions before realizing he had been conned. Upon discovering the deception, Mahendran promptly filed a complaint with the Gandhinagar Police. An investigation has been launched, and cyber teams are actively tracking the digital footprints of the suspects involved.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amolak Singh Dhillon, who is supervising the investigation, stated that all efforts are being made to trace the perpetrators and recover the lost money. Authorities have urged the public, including government employees, to remain vigilant against such fraudulent schemes