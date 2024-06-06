Sudden Death in Telangana Caught on Camera: 37-Year-Old Medical Store Staff Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Medchal-Malkajgiri; Watch CCTV Video

Another shocking incident came to light after a 37-year-old man collapsed on the ground while working in the medical store in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The incident occurred at the store located at Satyanarayana Colony of Medchal-Malkajgiri district when the man working and fell due to cardiac arrest and died.

CCTV footage of the store shared on the X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a man in an orange shirt working at the billing counter of the medical store suddenly collapsing on the ground while another man comes running towards him in shock and tries to wake him up.