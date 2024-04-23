Sudden Rain and Strong Winds Bring Relief to Delhi-NCR from Scorching Heat (Watch Video)

The national capital and surrounding areas experienced a dramatic shift in weather on Tuesday evening, with strong winds, thunderstorms, and rainfall offering a welcome respite from the recent heatwave.

Thick clouds gathered over Delhi-NCR around 5:00 PM, followed by a burst of rain approximately 45 minutes later that impacted parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Earlier in the day, the city endured a scorching afternoon with temperatures reaching around 35 degrees Celsius following a dust storm. The downpour provided temporary relief from the scorching daytime temperatures that have gripped the region in recent days.

#WATCH | Delhi experiences a change in weather as rain lashes several parts of the national capital.



Visuals from the Dhaula Kuan area pic.twitter.com/KtJQBU2jLI — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi experiences a change in weather as rain lashes several parts of the national capital.



Visuals from the Dhaula Kuan area pic.twitter.com/KtJQBU2jLI — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024