'Sufistication' and the art of healing

New Delhi, April 14 Storming through the charts with her rendition of the Kashmiri folk song 'Hukus Bukus' that has garnered 3.7 million views on YouTube and was also used in the web series 'The Family Man', Aabha Hanjura, who was forced to leave Kashmir at the age of three during the Pandit exodus maintains that music has served as therapy for Kashmiris over the years.

"From Lalleshwari to Mehjoor, Kashmir has produced scholars, poets & mystics in whose works people have always found solace," she tells .

The artist, who recently released 'Sahibo', the first single in her next unplugged EP

