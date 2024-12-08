Suicide on Facebook Live: 58-Year Old Kolkata Teacher Hangs Self After Alleging Mental Harassment at School

A 58-year-old kindergarten teacher, Jasbir Kaur, reportedly died by suicide while streaming live on Facebook on Thursday, accusing her school’s management of mental harassment. Kaur, affectionately known as "Aunty Madam," taught for 22 years at the same institution where she once studied. According to police, Kaur was found hanging in her Dakshineswar apartment. Her brother filed an FIR, prompting Barrackpore Police to summon principal Gurmeet Kaur Arjani, president Davinder Singh Benipal, and secretary Gurdev Singh Lapran of the school management committee for questioning.

Before taking the extreme step, Kaur claimed she was harassed after raising concerns about corruption in the school’s new management. She alleged being pressured to submit a BEd certificate just 18 months before her retirement.“I raised my voice against irregularities for five years, but instead of listening, they isolated and harassed me,” Kaur stated during the live stream. The school management dismissed the allegations, claiming Kaur was depressed due to living alone. Her husband was murdered in 2003, and her two sons live abroad.

“We had a good relationship. Three days ago, she pleaded for help, but I couldn’t understand what she meant,” said Gurbinder Singh, a senior management committee member. Kaur’s death has left students, neighbors, and relatives in shock, demanding a thorough investigation. Barrackpore Commissioner Alok Rajoria confirmed a case has been registered, and all individuals named in the FIR have been summoned.