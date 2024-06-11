Sukanta Majumdar made MoS Education, DeNOR; Shantanu Thakur retains portfolio

Kolkata, June 11 Bengal BJP President and two-time Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar has been allotted the Minister of State berth in the Ministries of Education, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), as the NDA 3.0 led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge for the third time in a row on Monday.

Also from Bengal, two-time Bangaon MP Shantanu Thakur has retained his portfolio as MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Political observers feel that the decision to retain Thakur in the Ministry with the same portfolio will help him perform his dual role efficiently -- first as the Minister of State, and second to strengthen the BJP’s organisational base in Bengal as a senior party leader.

They also feel with a background in the field of education, Majumdar is the right choice for the MoS Education's chair.

Also, Majumdar’s appointment as the MoS for the North Eastern Region is politically crucial as he represents Balurghat in North Bengal, a region whose development is closely linked to the happenings in northeast India.

