Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Denies Resignation, Asserts 'I am a Warrior, We Will Prove Our Majority During Budget Session' (Watch Video)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu denied media reports about his resignation on Wednesday, February 28. CM Sukhu said he would prove the majority during the state budget session.

CM Sukhu said to the media, "There are reports in some media houses that the CM has resigned. I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior. We will prove our majority during the Budget Session. I also want to make it clear that the Congress government will complete its full 5-year term."

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Speaks on Reports of His Resignation:

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Speaks on Reports of His Resignation:



His statement comes after several media reports on Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu circulated that he had resigned as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur also claimed that the CM had tendered his resignation to the inside the House.

"This government has lost all the moral rights to stay in power. As far as I have been informed, CM Sukhu has also presented his resignation inside the House. Maybe the high command has asked him, but I am not sure," said Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur.

On being asked about 6 Congress MLAs and 3 independent MLAs, Thakur said, "They have voted for BJP's candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections. They are with us. There can be many others..."