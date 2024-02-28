Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Resigns as Himachal Pradesh CM After Congress MLAs Rebelled Against Him

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu resigned from his post on Wednesday, February 28. This came hours after Congress MLAs rebelled against him and suffered a humiliated defeat in Rajya Sabha after the cross-voting.

BJP leader and LoP Jairam Thakur said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has lost his majority in the State Assembly and should tender his resignation. However, the Himachal CM has not made any official announcement in this regard.

Earlier in the day, party MLA and Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the Council of Ministers and blamed CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for stifling MLA's voices. When asked if he will continue in the party, he said, "I am there where I am. In the coming times, I will hold due discussions and deliberations with my people, supporters, and well-wishers. After due discussions, we will take the future course of action."

Harsh Mahajan, the BJP leader who won the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, claimed that his party is going to form government in the state by ousting the ruling Congress on the ground of 'lacking majority' in the house. Mahajan, while speaking to ANI on Wednesday said that several Congress legislatures are in touch with the BJP and the state is going to witness a change in the government.

"BJP is going to form its government in the state. Some more MLAs of Congress are in touch with us. I got phone calls from some of their MLAs and ministers...The situation is going to change in the next few hours and you will see BJP will form its govt soon...For the next 10-20 years, Congress is not going to come to power here..." Mahajan said. He further said that the Congress is 'not going to last for too long' in Himachal.