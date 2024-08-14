Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi Joins AAP: Two-term MLA Quits from Shiromani Akali Dal

In a setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal, two-time MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party here on Wednesday in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann welcomed Sukhi into the party fold, saying he has always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden. Senior AAP leader and its national general secretary Sandeep Pathak was also present.

Sukhwinder Kumar is an Indian politician and a member of Shiromani Akali Dal. In 2017 and 2022, he is elected as the member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly from Banga Assembly constituency.Kumar represented the Banga Assembly constituency. Kumar won the Banga Assembly constituency on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket. Kumar beat the member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Harjot of the Aam Aadmi Party by over 1893 votes.