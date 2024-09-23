Sultanpur Robbery Case: Accused Anuj Pratap Singh Killed in Encounter in Unnao, One Accused Absconding

An accused was shot dead during an encounter between Uttar Pradesh Police and the robbers in the early hours of Monday, September 23. The encounter took place under the Achalganj police station area in Unnao district.

The accused, identified as Anuj Pratap Singh, was shot by police when he opened fire and attempted to escape. The gunfight occurred between the STF (Special Task Force) Lucknow and the accused in Unnao. Singh, the son of Dharamraj Singh, was seriously injured and rushed to a government hospital for treatment, where he was later referred to the district hospital. He was declared dead by doctors upon arrival.

सुल्तानपुर कोई लूट का दूसरा अपराधी अनुज प्रताप सिंह एस टी एफ के एनकाउंटर में ढेर उन छम छम्मा वादियों के मुंह पर जोरदार तमंचा जो अपराधी को भारत रत्न दिलाने की मांग करते हैं और अपराधी में जाति देखते हैं pic.twitter.com/5JPqvMDb2f — Neeraj Sharma (@n88neerajsharma) September 23, 2024

A few days earlier, police had recovered most of the stolen items from the dacoits involved in the robbery. Four wanted criminals—Vivek Singh, Durgesh Singh, Arvind Yadav, and Vinay Shukla—were arrested based on information provided by the mastermind of the heist. The recovered loot includes 2.25 kg of gold, 20 kg of silver, and cash. The mastermind, Vipin Singh, surrendered the day after the robbery.