Sunburn festival may find no space in Goa: Tourism Minister

Panaji, May 24 The Sunburn electronic music festival in Goa might face a competition from the Goa government this year, as it has plans to start the 'Goa festival' on similar lines.

Started in 2007, the Sunburn festival attracts thousands of music lovers to the coastal state.

Responding to a question about the advertisement of Sunburn festival on social media, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that no one has come to seek permission for the festival.

"The Goa government this year is trying to create its own festival," Khaunte told reporters here.

"If we are able to organise a festival in December, which will be on the same lines of Sunburn, then why not (to organise it)," Khaunte said.

"I think the organisers of Sunburn festival should understand that permission from the Goa government is required to organise the event. They can't take us for granted every time," he said.

"We are planning our own festival during that particular time, hence Sunburn may not find the space," he added.

The minister said that the government is planning a week-long festival.

"If Goa can create its own identity, then why not," Khaunte said.

"The organisers of Sunburn should first understand that they need to take permission from the Goa government and then think about posting advertisements (on social media)," Khaunte said.

