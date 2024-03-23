Sunita Kejriwal's Media Briefing Fuels Speculation on New Delhi CM After Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged liquor scam has caused a political upheaval. Kejriwal's custody has been extended until March 28, intensifying discussions about his potential successor.

Speculation points to Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, as a likely replacement for the Chief Minister's position. A video featuring Sunita Kejriwal reading a message from her jailed husband to AAP workers and Delhi residents has fueled these rumours. The setting, with tricolours and portraits of DR. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, mirrored the usual backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's public addresses.

Quoting the incarcerated Delhi CM, Sunita conveyed his resolve: "No prison can confine me, and I will emerge to fulfil my promises." She urged the people of Delhi to trust Kejriwal's vision and not be deterred by his absence.

“There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them…Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1,000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son,” she said.

“Don’t hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon,” the Delhi CM said in his message.

Amidst these developments, questions arose about who would lead Delhi if Arvind Kejriwal's absence prolonged. While AAP officially stated that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as Delhi CM. Although there is no legal barrier to a jailed chief minister performing official duties, AAP is considering the need for a prominent face during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,

For now, Atishi, Bharadwaj, and Minister Kailash Gahlot will oversee the Delhi government's operations, while Pathak, Rai, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann focus on election preparations in states where AAP plans to contest.