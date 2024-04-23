Superstar Pawan Kalyan Draws Huge Crowds Ahead of Nomination Filing For Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video)

In a dramatic display of support, crowds swarmed the streets as superstar Pawan Kalyan, of Jana Sena party submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024. The atmosphere was electric as enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers, waving banners and chanting slogans in fervent endorsement of their beloved leader. The event, marked by a sense of anticipation and excitement, showcased the immense popularity and influence wielded by Pawan Kalyan in the political arena.

Pawan Kalyan, who is the president of Jana Sena, took out a massive rally from his residence in Chebrolu to proceed to Pithapuram to file nomination papers at the office of returning officer (RO) in Pithapuram. A large number of party supporters took part in the rally. Holding party flags, the supporters welcomed Pawan Kalyan all along the rally route on motorcycles and cars. Slogans like ‘Jai Pawan Kalyan…. Jai Jana Sena…’ reverberated the rally. After passing through the main thoroughfares of Pithapuram and its surroundings, the rally concluded at Paadagaya Keshtram enable Pawan Kalyan file nomination papers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have come together to contest the Lok Sabha and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, In a joint statement, the three parties said the alliance has been stitched to bolster the progress of Andhra Pradesh. After finalising the poll alliance with the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu said, “It will be a sweep. Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. The BJP and the TDP coming together is a win-win situation for the country and the state. "It should be noted that the current chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party has shared a close and healthy relationship with the prime minister and top BJP leaders. But Rebel YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said the coming together of the three parties is essentially to rid the state of the "devil" in Andhra Pradesh -- a swipe at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.



