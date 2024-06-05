Superstar Rajinikanth Arrives in Delhi Ahead of NDA and INDIA Bloc Political Meeting (Watch Video)

Superstar Rajinikanth has arrived in Delhi ahead of the highly anticipated political meetings of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. His visit comes at a crucial time as political activities are gaining momentum with both alliances preparing for upcoming elections. The superstar's recent visit to the national capital is speculated to be work related and nothing political. The veteran actor is always busy filming his signature films that win hearts of his pan-Indian fans due to their larger than life visuals and compelling narratives.

A day after the surprising Lok Sabha election results, the INDIA bloc and the National Democratic Alliance have called meetings of their top leaders and allies to discuss the next course of action. The BJP fell way short of the majority mark, forcing it to rely on its allies. The Opposition's alliance, on the hand, won more-than-expected seats, evoking hopes that it could form a government of its own if it breaks away a few of the BJP's allies. The BJP won only 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, falling short of a simple majority by 32 seats. The INDIA bloc, with over 230 seats, belied the pollsters' estimates that its electoral fate would be akin to its constituents' 2014 and 2019 performance. The unexpected development has forced the BJP to depend on allies like Nitish Kumar, N Chandrababu Naidu and Eknath Shinde, for government formation.

Rajinikanth, a revered figure in the Indian film industry, has also dabbled in politics, although he has yet to formally align himself with any major party. His presence in the capital has sparked considerable interest and speculation about potential political endorsements or alliances. For the unversed, Rajinikanth had a short stint with politics from 2017-2021 with his party Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). The famous actor had announced his entry into politics on 31 December 2017 and on 12 July 2021 he dissolved the party. When he had dissolved the party he had said that he had no intention of returning to politicsRajnikanth will be next seen in Vettaiyan and will also start shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, marking the first collaboration of the actor-director. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, the action drama Vettaiyan will show the mega star sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and Fahadh Faasil among others. Directed by T J Gnanavel, the music composer of the film is Anirudh Ravichander.



