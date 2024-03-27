Support regional party fighting to safeguard Punjab’s interests: Sukhbir Badal

Mansa, March 27 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday appealed to people to support its own regional party which was taking on all Delhi-based parties by contesting the parliamentary elections on principles to safeguard the interests of Punjab.

The SAD President, who toured the Mansa and Budhlada assembly constituencies, was accompanied by Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Hundreds of women came up to both the SAD chief and Harsimrat to complain how their names had been deleted from various social welfare schemes besides blessing them for the manner in which they had conducted development in the Bathinda parliamentary constituency during the 10-year tenure of the SAD-led government in the state.

Asserting that SAD was the only regional party in the fray, Badal said: “We are arraigned against the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that have no agenda for Punjab. Only SAD can protect your rights.

He also highlighted how both the Congress and the AAP governments had taken Punjab back by decades, besides asserting that both Punjab and the Bathinda parliamentary constituency had suffered during the last seven years.

“Look around you, all development including the AIIMS institute, thermal plant, refinery central university, airport or road infrastructure -- all of it came about during the SAD government tenure. Both the Congress and AAP have nothing to show by way of any achievement.”

He also highlighted the spirited manner in which Harsimrat Badal had protected the interests of her constituents and brought in major projects into the constituency.

