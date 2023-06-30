Supporters of CM N Biren Singh stop him from meeting guv and tender his resignation

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, under fire over his handling of ethnic violence in the state for almost two months, was on the verge of resigning today but changed his mind under public pressure, a senior minister claimed. Biren Singh started out for the Governor's House but turned around after a huge show of support outside his Imphal residence, the minister said.

Hundreds of women gathered near Mr Singh's residence and formed a human chain, saying that they do not want him to resign.Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is also in the northeastern state on a two-day visit, will meet 'like-minded' party leaders, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders, and members of civil society organisations in his Imphal hotel today, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra was quoted by news agency ANI as saying