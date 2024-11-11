Supreme Court Denies Bail to Suspended JDS Leader Prajwal Revanna in Rape and Sexual Assault Case

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, September 11, denied bail filed by suspended Janta Dal (S) leader Prajwal Revanna in the alleged rape and sexual assault case. A bench comprising justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma heard the matter the bail petition.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the suspended JDS leader , and argued that the offence of Section 376 IPC( rape) was not mentioned in the complaint. Justice Trivedi then pointed that there are several other complaints.

On October 21, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the regular bail and anticipatory pleas of Revanna. A single judge, Justice M Nagaprasanna, had reserved the order in the bail pleas after hearing the parties.